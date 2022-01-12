Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 6.1%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 13,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,004,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

