Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives. Also, increased focus on loyalty program bodes well. Moreover, Hyatt’s differentiated brand portfolio, strong expansion plans and acquisition strategies are expected to drive growth. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related travel restrictions and other containment efforts are likely to negatively impact the company’s operations. Despite sequential improvements in RevPAR, it is still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. We believe that emergence of new COVID-19 variants is likely to create volatility in demand, going forward.”

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

H stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

