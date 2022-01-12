Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.13 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.05). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,202,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

