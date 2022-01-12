Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock worth $5,907,614. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

