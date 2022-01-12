Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells $303,815.85 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

