Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $377.09 and last traded at $376.75. Approximately 22,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,034,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.17.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

