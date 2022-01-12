Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $431.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $486.21.

NYSE:HUM opened at $391.66 on Tuesday. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

