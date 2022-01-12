Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

