HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $797.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of HUBS traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.63. 789,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,751. The business has a 50 day moving average of $729.84 and a 200 day moving average of $690.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -317.95 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,860 shares of company stock worth $50,778,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

