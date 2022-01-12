HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $488.75

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 488.75 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 485.65 ($6.59), with a volume of 2517909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.30 ($6.55).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSBA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.42) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.58) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.42) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 496.83 ($6.74).

The company has a market cap of £101.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 442.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 417.26.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

