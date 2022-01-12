HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 473 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.42) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.42) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.58) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 450 ($6.11) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 496.83 ($6.74).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.78) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 417.26. The company has a market cap of £101.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 499.85 ($6.78).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

