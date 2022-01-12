HSBC Boosts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $54.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.88% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. NIO has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $64.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.