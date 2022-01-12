HSBC Boosts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $54.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. NIO has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Analysts predict that NIO will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

