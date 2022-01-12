Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.88. The company had a trading volume of 522,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,343. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

