Hoylecohen LLC Sells 811 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $300.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $71.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

