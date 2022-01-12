Hoylecohen LLC Sells 3,331 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $332.58. The stock had a trading volume of 493,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.68. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,590 shares of company stock valued at $247,729,364 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

