Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. 185,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

