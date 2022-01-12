Hoylecohen LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.55. 175,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,383. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

