Hoylecohen LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,662. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

