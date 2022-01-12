Hoylecohen LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. 6,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.72. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

