Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.