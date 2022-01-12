Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by 30.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

HRL opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

