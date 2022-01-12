Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $39,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,456. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.11. 43,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,008. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

