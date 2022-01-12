HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Trading Down 0.4%

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 59,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

