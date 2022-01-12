HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) versus People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Critical Contrast

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $18.45, suggesting a potential downside of 10.22%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and People’s United Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 3.29 $15.53 million $1.24 25.81 People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.81 $219.60 million $1.53 13.43

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 12.85% 9.02% 1.01% People’s United Financial 31.40% 8.50% 0.99%

Summary

People’s United Financial beats HomeTrust Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

