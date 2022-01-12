HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

