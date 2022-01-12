Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HLLY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.72.

NYSE HLLY opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth about $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

