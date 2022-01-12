Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 23% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Hive has a market cap of $498.33 million and $26.48 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000935 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 389,553,614 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

