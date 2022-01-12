Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,080.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,080 ($28.23) and last traded at GBX 2,091 ($28.38), with a volume of 238817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,098 ($28.48).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.39) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.72) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($39.09) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.39) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($36.41).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,256 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,414.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.