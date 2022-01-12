Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

