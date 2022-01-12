Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

