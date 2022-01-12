HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 in the last ninety days. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

