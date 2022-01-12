HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.63

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $10.50. HG shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.52.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

