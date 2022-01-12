Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.56. 5,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

