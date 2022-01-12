Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IVV traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.76. 400,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,240. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

