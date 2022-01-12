Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.12. 55,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average of $189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

