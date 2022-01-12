Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 542 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $740.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,358. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $800.30 and a 200-day moving average of $786.57. The stock has a market cap of $303.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.