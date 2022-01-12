Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

V traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.39. The stock had a trading volume of 180,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.