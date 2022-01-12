Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,752. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

