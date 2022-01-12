Heritage Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after buying an additional 731,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

