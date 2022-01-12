Hegic (HEGIC) Market Cap Achieves $40.26 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $40.26 million and $1.12 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.