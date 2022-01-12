Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,765 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $308,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.02. 168,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,500. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

