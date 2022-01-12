Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 194,723 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,677 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 194,723 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $187,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.72 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.