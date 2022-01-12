Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $459.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 1.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $459,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.69. 2,288,813 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.14 and a 200 day moving average of $410.46.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

