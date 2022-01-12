Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 268,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $105,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,113 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,070,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 181,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.