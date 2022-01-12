Head-To-Head Survey: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pegasystems and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pegasystems
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|Argo Blockchain
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Pegasystems and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pegasystems
|$1.02 billion
|8.35
|-$61.37 million
|($0.29)
|-358.86
|Argo Blockchain
|$24.34 million
|22.52
|$1.85 million
|N/A
|N/A
Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
47.4% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Pegasystems and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pegasystems
|-1.82%
|-12.96%
|-4.13%
|Argo Blockchain
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Argo Blockchain beats Pegasystems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Pegasystems Company Profile
Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
