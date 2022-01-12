Head-To-Head Survey: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pegasystems and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $167.71, indicating a potential upside of 61.16%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.49%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.02 billion 8.35 -$61.37 million ($0.29) -358.86 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 22.52 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -1.82% -12.96% -4.13% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Pegasystems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

