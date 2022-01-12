Head-To-Head Analysis: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.85%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $19.72, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 9.72 $44.02 million ($0.79) -99.77 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -9.42% -4.84% -1.05% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

