HCW Biologics Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 17th (NASDAQ:HCWB)

HCW Biologics’ (NASDAQ:HCWB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 17th. HCW Biologics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCWB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth $145,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

