Hathor Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003397 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $335.10 million and $18.61 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00080528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.06 or 0.07548677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.31 or 0.99352982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007003 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 901,128,272 coins and its circulating supply is 225,183,272 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

