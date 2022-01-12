Harvest Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $25.29 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $137.47 or 0.00315213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $91.53 million and approximately $25.29 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 681,286 coins and its circulating supply is 665,849 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

