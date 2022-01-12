Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) by 49.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROSC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ROSC opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

